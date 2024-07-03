HT Auto
Zelio Gracy Plus Front Left View
Zelio Gracy Plus Left View
Zelio Gracy Plus Seat View
Zelio Gracy Plus Handle View
Zelio Gracy Plus Front Tyre View
Zelio Gracy Plus Headlight View
Zelio Gracy Plus Specifications

Zelio Gracy Plus starting price is Rs. 60,073 in India. Zelio Gracy Plus is available in 5 variant and 2 colours.
60,073 - 83,073*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Available Colours

Zelio Gracy Plus Specs

Zelio Gracy Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Gracy Plus starts at Rs. 60,073 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zelio Gracy Plus sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Zelio Gracy Plus Specifications and Features

30 Ah 60 V Lithium Ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1860 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Height
1120 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
80 km
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Electric Start
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Zelio News

Zelio EBikes will launch the new electric scooter in July.
Zelio teases new electric scooter with 100 km range. Check details
3 Jul 2024
The 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street gets the new Metallic Matte Black No.2 colour option
2024 Suzuki Access & Burgman Street 125 get new colours for the festive season
18 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 takes on a host of offerings in the 400-500 cc segment and is the most accessible 450 cc bike from the manufacturer
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison
18 Jul 2024
Bajaj Freedom 125 can seamlessly shift between petrol and CNG.
Bajaj Freedom bookings open nationwide, deliveries begin
18 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched: Key highlights
18 Jul 2024
Zelio Gracy Plus Variants & Price List

Zelio Gracy Plus price starts at ₹ 60,073 and goes up to ₹ 83,073 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Gracy Plus comes in 5 variants. Zelio Gracy Plus's top variant is 30 Ah 60 V Lithium Ion.

