Zelio Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah

59,882*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah

Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah Prices

The Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah, is priced at ₹59,882 (ex-showroom).

Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah Range

The Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah Colours

The Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah is available in 2 colour options: Blue, Grey.

Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah Battery & Range

Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah include the Hero Electric Flash priced ₹59.64 Thousands and the Sokudo Dhansu priced ₹59.89 Thousands.

Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah Specs & Features

The Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah has Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Zelio Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah Price

Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah

₹ 59,882*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
56,500
Insurance
3,382
On-Road Price in Delhi
59,882
EMI@1,287/mo
Zelio Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
88 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
100 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Parking Gear
Odometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Zelio Gracy Plus Gel 72V 32Ah EMI
EMI1,158 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
53,893
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
53,893
Interest Amount
15,609
Payable Amount
69,502

Zelio Gracy Plus other Variants

Gracy Plus Gel 60V 32Ah

₹ 57,342*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,000
Insurance
3,342
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,342
EMI@1,233/mo
Gracy Plus Gel 60V 42Ah

₹ 61,407*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
58,000
Insurance
3,407
On-Road Price in Delhi
61,407
EMI@1,320/mo
Gracy Plus Gel 72V 42Ah

₹ 64,455*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,000
Insurance
3,455
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,455
EMI@1,385/mo
Gracy Plus Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah

₹ 68,520*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,000
Insurance
3,520
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,520
EMI@1,473/mo
Gracy Plus Lithium Ion 74V 32Ah

₹ 73,093*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,500
Insurance
3,593
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,093
EMI@1,571/mo
Zelio Gracy Plus Alternatives

Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640Ex-Showroom
Gracy PlusvsFlash
Sokudo Dhansu

Sokudo Dhansu

59,889Ex-Showroom
Gracy PlusvsDhansu
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV

59,900Ex-Showroom
Gracy PlusvsLoEV
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

59,900Ex-Showroom
Gracy PlusvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 OnwardsEx-Showroom
Gracy PlusvsReo
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu

53,999 - 64,099Ex-Showroom
