HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesZelioGracy PlusOn Road Price in Kolkata

Zelio Gracy Plus On Road Price in Kolkata

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Zelio Gracy Plus Front Left View
1/9
Zelio Gracy Plus Left View
2/9
Zelio Gracy Plus Seat View
3/9
Zelio Gracy Plus Handle View
4/9
Zelio Gracy Plus Front Tyre View
5/9
Zelio Gracy Plus Headlight View
View all Images
6/9
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
60,073 - 83,073*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Gracy Plus Price in Kolkata

Zelio Gracy Plus on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 63,510. The on road price for Zelio Gracy Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 73,170 in Kolkata. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Zelio Gracy Plus 30 Ah 60 V Lead Acid₹ 63,510
Zelio Gracy Plus 30 Ah 72 V₹ 66,050
Zelio Gracy Plus 38 Ah 60 V₹ 69,410
Zelio Gracy Plus 38 Ah 72 V₹ 73,170
...Read More

Zelio Gracy Plus Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
30 Ah 60 V Lead Acid
₹ 63,513*On-Road Price
55-60 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
60,073
Insurance
3,440
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kolkata)
63,513
EMI@1,365/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
View breakup
38 Ah 60 V
₹ 69,407*On-Road Price
70-75 Km
View breakup
38 Ah 72 V
₹ 73,167*On-Road Price
100 Km
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Zelio Gracy Plus Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Check Latest Offers
Wynn Price in Kolkata
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Check Latest Offers
Magnus Price in Kolkata
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Kolkata
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Kolkata
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
Check Latest Offers
R30 Price in Kolkata
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Kolkata
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
Check Latest Offers
Flash Price in Kolkata
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

59,900
Check Latest Offers
BattRE Electric LoEV Price in Kolkata
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Check Latest Offers
Lite Price in Kolkata

Popular Zelio Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Zelio Bikes

    Zelio News

    Zelio EBikes will launch the new electric scooter in July.
    Zelio teases new electric scooter with 100 km range. Check details
    3 Jul 2024
    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched: Key highlights
    18 Jul 2024
    Norton will begin rolling out its new range of performance bikes with the first of the six new offerings set to hit the international market next year
    Norton Motorcycles announces 6 bikes in next 3 years, confirms India arrival
    17 Jul 2024
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 uses the Sherpa 450 engine.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, roadster based on Himalayan 450, launched. Check price, features and specs
    17 Jul 2024
    Knowing how to balance the bike and working the gears is just one aspect of riding a bike, there's more to it if you want to be a good rider
    Learning to ride a bike? 5 crucial tips to truly master your motorcycle
    17 Jul 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12

    BMW R 12

    19.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Norton Dominator

    Norton Dominator

    23.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Evolet Raptor

    Evolet Raptor

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details