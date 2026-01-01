The Gracy Plus Gel 72V 42Ah, is priced at ₹64,455 (ex-showroom).
The Gracy Plus Gel 72V 42Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gracy Plus Gel 72V 42Ah is available in 2 colour options: Blue, Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Gracy Plus Gel 72V 42Ah include the Hero Electric Flash priced ₹59.64 Thousands and the Sokudo Dhansu priced ₹59.89 Thousands.
The Gracy Plus Gel 72V 42Ah has Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.