Zelio Gracy i on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 56,830.
The on road price for Zelio Gracy i top variant goes up to Rs. 59,760 in Hyderabad.
The lowest price model is
Zelio Gracy i on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 56,830.
The on road price for Zelio Gracy i top variant goes up to Rs. 59,760 in Hyderabad.
The lowest price model is Zelio Gracy i 28 Ah 48V and the most priced model is Zelio Gracy i 28 Ah 60V.
Visit your nearest
Zelio Gracy i dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
Zelio Gracy i on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Zelio Gracy i is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Hyderabad, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Hyderabad and Hero Electric Nyx starting at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Zelio Gracy i 28 Ah 48V ₹ 56,830 Zelio Gracy i 28 Ah 60V ₹ 59,760
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price