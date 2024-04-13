HT Auto
Zelio Gracy i Front Left Side View
1/9
Zelio Gracy i Front View
2/9
Zelio Gracy i Handle View
3/9
Zelio Gracy i Headlight View
4/9
Zelio Gracy i Start Key Buttion View
5/9
Zelio Gracy i Break View
View all Images
6/9

Zelio Gracy i Specifications

Zelio Gracy i starting price is Rs. 56,825 in India. Zelio Gracy i is available in 2 variant and
56,825 - 59,755*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Zelio Gracy i Specs

Zelio Gracy i comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Gracy i starts at Rs. 56,825 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zelio Gracy i sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian ...Read More

Zelio Gracy i Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
28 Ah 60V
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1860 mm
Height
1120 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Width
680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
60-120 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Battery Weight - 8-10 Kg, Parking Gear, Front Storage Space, Reverse Parking
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
28 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Zelio Gracy i Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Wynn Specs
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Specs
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Specs
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
R30 Specs
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
Flash Specs
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

59,900
BattRE Electric LoEV Specs

Zelio Gracy i Variants & Price List

Zelio Gracy i price starts at ₹ 56,825 and goes up to ₹ 59,755 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Gracy i comes in 2 variants. Zelio Gracy i's top variant is 28 Ah 60V.

28 Ah 48V
56,825*
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
28 Ah 60V
59,755*
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

