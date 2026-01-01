The Gracy i Gel 60V-32Ah, is priced at ₹57,536 (ex-showroom).
The Gracy i Gel 60V-32Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gracy i Gel 60V-32Ah is available in 3 colour options: Blue, Red, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Gracy i Gel 60V-32Ah include the GT Force Vegas priced ₹58 Thousands and the ADMS Mantra priced ₹58 Thousands.
The Gracy i Gel 60V-32Ah has Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.