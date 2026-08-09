In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Legender has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Nyx vs Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Legender
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|130 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours