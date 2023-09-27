Ranveer Singh drives home a new Toyota Fortuner SUV. Check its price

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has added a new car to his collection. The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai with his new Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV. The SUV is priced at ₹50 lakh and sits on top of the Fortuner family in India. The Fortuner Legender model bought by the actor of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Simmba fame is the top-end variant. The Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV was launched in India in 2021 and comes at a starting price of ₹43.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ranveer Singh's video with the new Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV went viral on social media. He was seen stepping into the backseat of the black Fortuner Legender while driving out. This SUV is currently the most affordable car in Ranveer Singh's garage, replacing his old Maruti Ciaz sedan. The SUV bears the 6969 registration number which features in other cars owned by the actor.

Ranveer Singh also owns a fleet of luxury cars which include Jaguar XJ, Aston Martin Rapide, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and Lamborghini Urus.

Toyota Motor sells the Fortuner Legender SUV in India with only one diesel engine option. The SUV is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel unit which churns out 204 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and offers both 4X2 and 4X4 drive systems.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Fortuner ₹ 32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Hyundai Tucson ₹ 27.70 - 34.54 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers MG Gloster ₹ 29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Jeep Meridian ₹ 29.90 - 36.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Hyundai Santa Fe 2023 ₹ 27 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Mahindra Alturas G4 ₹ 28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV stands 4,795 mm in height, 1,855 mm in width and 1,835 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,745 mm and offers ground clearance of 209 mm.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender looks slightly different from the standard Fortuner SUVs. It comes with LED headlights and DRLs, a tweaked twin grille with indicators mounted on the bumper. On the inside, the SUV offers dual-tone interior, leather seats, digital infotainment screen wireless charging among some of its features.

In terms of safety, the Fortuner Legender SUV offers seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control among others.

First Published Date: