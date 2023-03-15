Hero Electric launches updated Optima and NYX scooters. Details here

Hero Electric on Wednesday has launched Optima CX5.0 (Dual-battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single Battery), and NYX CX5.0 (Dual-Battery) electric scooters in India. The Hero Electric Comfort and City speed scooters come priced between ₹85,000-95,000 and ₹105,000-130,000, respectively. The newly launched Optima CX5.0 is available in Dark Matt Blue and Matt Maroon, while the Optima CX.20 comes available in Dark Matt Blue and Charcoal Black colour options. The NYX is available in Charcoal Black and Pearl White colour options, stated the electric two-wheeler brand.

Hero Electric claims the new range of electric scooters comes with cutting-edge Japanese motor technology, ensuring a smooth ride. Also, they are claimed to come with German ECU technology for precise performance. Hero Electric claims the new models get features like ‘hibernating battery technology’ and ‘dynamically synchronized powertrain’.

Speaking about the launch of the electric scooters, Hero Electric's CEO Sohinder Gill said the company's diverse portfolio has been offering a powerful value proposition catering to the varied mobility requirements of the discerning Indian consumer. He also claimed the new range of EVs has been designed with feedback from more than six lakh consumers. Gill further added that the new range of EVs comes with powertrains that have been developed to convert almost every drop of battery power into useful energy for the scooters. "The secret lies in a super-intelligent close-loop sync system that senses in real-time, every little variation in the load and road condition to deliver just the right amount of energy without any wastage. Going by the popularity of the looks of our bikes, we have largely retained the outer designs and worked upon the bones and muscles to offer the new Avatars of our five lovable platforms that comprehensively cater to the entire spectrum of ‘Real value for money’ customers," he added.

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said that each of the newly launched products has undergone an exhaustive R&D process with a primary focus on ensuring customer safety. "In tandem with this, we have also worked closely with our partners to cater to the surging demand for EVs in the country. As a result, we are proud to announce that we are all set to roll out over 1 million vehicles annually from our manufacturing units," he added.

