Ola Electric to replace front fork of S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters

Ola Electric has announced that the customers of the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters can get their front fork replaced. Ola calls it an ‘upgraded fork’ in which they have changed the design of the fork. The manufacturer says that the new design should enhance durability and strength. This upgrade will be free of cost and the appointment window will open starting from 22nd March. Ola Electric will be reaching out with a detailed process for booking an appointment soon.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2023, 16:36 PM
The Ola S1 electric scooter range was recently expanded with the addition of a low range 2 kWh battery option
In the same release, it says “Recently, there have been some concerns amongst the community around the safety of the front fork arm. We assure you that this is unfounded. At Ola, all components of our scooters including the front fork arm are thoroughly tested under extreme conditions and are engineered with a factor of safety much higher than the typical loads encountered on vehicles".

There have been several instances where the front fork of the electric scooters broke while going through a pothole. Because of this, some owners have also suffered injuries. Now, the manufacturer has beefed up the portion where the suspension connects to the wheel. The S1 Pro and S1 use a single-sided front fork design which is supplied by Gabriel. On the other hand, the more affordable S1 Air uses more conventional telescopic forks in the front.

Ola Electric has announced that they will be opening 500 experience centres across the country by March 2023. The brand originally had a D2C model in which the customer needed to book a service appointment online and a technician would show up at the doorstep. The manufacturer will still be accepting bookings and payments through online methods only.

According to Ola, 80 per cent of the company’s customers today live within a 20 km radius of its experience centre. The centre also brings all services under one roof including test rides, product information, purchase assistance, financing options and more. The centres also double up as a one-stop shop for post-sales care and service of the brand’s electric scooter range.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2023, 16:36 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric EV electric vehicles S1 Pro S1 Ola
