In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Legender has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Legender Comparison