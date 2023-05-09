Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 6G on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 94,850.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
The lowest price model
Honda Activa 6G on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 94,850.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G H-Smart.
Visit your nearest
Honda Activa 6G dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Hyderabad, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Hyderabad and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 94,850 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 97,690 Honda Activa 6G DLX Limited Edition ₹ 99,970 Honda Activa 6G H-Smart ₹ 1.02 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price