In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs NTORQ 125 Comparison