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Honda Activa 6G vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Ntorq 125
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 74,369₹ 82,500
Mileage59.5 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc124.8 cc
Power7.84 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.8 L
Length
1833 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1285 mm
Height
1165 mm1164 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg111 kg
Additional Storage
18 L-
Saddle Height
764 mm770 mm
Width
677 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Underseat storage
18 L21 L
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
4.2 inch TFT display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44697,834
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36982,500
RTO
5,9499,153
Insurance
6,1286,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8582,102
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs RayZR 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio

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