Honda Activa 6G on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 96,860.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G H-Smart.
Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Bangalore, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Bangalore and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 96,860 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 99,720 Honda Activa 6G DLX Limited Edition ₹ 97,630 Honda Activa 6G H-Smart ₹ 1.04 Lakhs
