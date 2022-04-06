HT Auto
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax

Hero Electric has been at the forefront of electric mobility transition through multiple B2B partnerships.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 02:33 PM
Hero Electric NYX electric scooter
Hero Electric NYX electric scooter
Hero Electric NYX electric scooter
Hero Electric NYX electric scooter

Hero Electric has collaborated with last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax Technologies for supplying its NYX HX e-scooters to the latter. Under the partnership, Hero Electric will convert around 25 per cent of Shadowfax's 100,000-strong delivery fleet into electric vehicles.

Shadowfax had recently announced that it will convert 75 per cent of its fleet to EVs by 2024, which is in line with the government's push to convert combustion engine vehicles used in the delivery segment to EVs. “We are excited to embark on this journey of electrification of the initial 25 per cent of our existing fleet with Hero Electric," said Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Shadowfax Technologies.

Both the companies believe that with the logistics and the last-mile delivery segments growing at an unprecedented pace, they make for an appropriate reason for a green mobility shift to cut emissions.

(Also read | Hero Electric to observe April as EV battery care month)

Hero Electric has been at the forefront of this transition through multiple B2B partnerships. The company plans to continue such collaborations to attain mission ‘Zero Emission’ goals. "This association will aid us in enabling carbon-free mobility in the logistics market and cater to consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by Shadowfax," said Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric.

He added that the industry this year will witness upward growth and faster transformation of B2B fleets across the country given the strengthening infrastructure.

Hero Electri'c Nyx-HX is a certified B2B transport vehicle which can be fitted with a variety of loads carrying solutions that can be easily installed on the split seat and can be folded up as a back rest. Hero Electric offers 4 levels of 'on-demand" smart connectivity solutions including a simple Bluetooth interface to the "high end" remote surveillance and diagnostic solution. One of the key highlights of the scooter is its claimed 'industry-first' 210 km of full charge range.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 02:32 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Electric Hero Hero NYX HX electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
