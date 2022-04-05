HT Auto
Hero Electric to observe April as EV battery care month

Under this initiative, Hero Electric customers can get their electric two-wheelers checked across the company's 750 plus dealership network.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2022, 11:28 AM
Representational image of Hero Electric scooters.
Hero Electric announced on Monday that it will observe this month as EV battery care month to avoid any battery fire incidents with the onset of peak summer. This move by Hero Electric comes after a few incidents of electric scooters from rivals brands catching fire came to light.

Hero Electric has undertaken this initiative to facilitate face to face interaction with over 4.5 lakh consumers in an effort to reinforce the key aspects of battery care and safety. Customers can get their electric two-wheelers checked across the company's 750 plus dealership network, said the EV maker in a statement. This is a free service available to the customers in addition to other free services and service camps that Hero Electric organises across dealerships, it added.

(Also read | Hero Electric with Sun Mobility to deploy 10,000 battery swapping e-two-wheelers)

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said there is an urgent need to take concrete actions to assuage any concerns related to electric vehicle safety. “Any corrective actions for the EVs already on the road should be the priority. Customer education and awareness about the upkeep of the battery and the charging system is a crucial link in this," added Gill.

(Also read | Hero Electric announces new offers for its e-scooters)

Gill reinstated how these face to face interactions with companies trained service technicians help customers to understand the safety measures related to EV batteries and how to keep the chargers in good shape. He also said this is in addition to the instructions that come in owner manuals which help EV owners to take care of their electric two-wheelers and get the best performance out of them. “The Battery Care month will be observed at all our dealerships across 500 cities and servicing will be done at no cost to the customer," added Gill.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Electric Electric scooters EV EVs Electric vehicles electric mobility electric vehicle
