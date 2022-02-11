HT Auto
Hero Electric announces new offers for its e-scooters 

Hero Electric has announced a low EMI option which starts from as low as 251 per 10,000 for four years.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2022, 02:41 PM
Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of its sales from the B2B segment by 2025.
Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of its sales from the B2B segment by 2025.

Hero Electric has partnered with State Bank of India to roll out fresh offers, discounts and finance solutions for its electric scooters in the country. The company has announced a low EMI option which starts from as low as 251 per 10,000 for four years. This scheme is being offered under SBI Easy Ride Loan.

The company is offering an additional 2,000 discount for its e-scooter for the payments done via SBI's YONO mobile application. The company says that this application allows the smooth process of loan with minimum documentation.

(Also Read: Hero Electric partners with Alt Mobility to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2023)

In a similar development Hero Electric recently also joined hands with 24*7 roadside assistance company ReadyAssist to train and upskill 20,000 mechanics for servicing electric vehicles in the country. The partnership is a part of the EV manufacturer's Private Garage Owners (PGO) initiative.

Meanwhile, Hero Electric and Mahindra Group have together recently rolled out their first battery-powered scooter - Optima - from the Pithampur factory as part of their strategic partnership. Both the firms have recently also announced a five-year partnership worth around 150 crore.

(Also Read: Hero Lectro F2i review: Premium electric cycle for adventure riders)

With the help of the joint partnership with the Mahindra Group, Hero Electric aims to produce 10 lakh battery-powered two-wheelers per annum by the end of this year.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2022, 02:38 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero Electric Hero bikes Electric Vehicle EV EVs EV Mobility
