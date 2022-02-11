Hero Electric announces new offers for its e-scooters
Hero Electric has partnered with State Bank of India to roll out fresh offers, discounts and finance solutions for its electric scooters in the country. The company has announced a low EMI option which starts from as low as ₹251 per ₹10,000 for four years. This scheme is being offered under SBI Easy Ride Loan.
The company is offering an additional ₹2,000 discount for its e-scooter for the payments done via SBI's YONO mobile application. The company says that this application allows the smooth process of loan with minimum documentation.
In a similar development Hero Electric recently also joined hands with 24*7 roadside assistance company ReadyAssist to train and upskill 20,000 mechanics for servicing electric vehicles in the country. The partnership is a part of the EV manufacturer's Private Garage Owners (PGO) initiative.
Meanwhile, Hero Electric and Mahindra Group have together recently rolled out their first battery-powered scooter - Optima - from the Pithampur factory as part of their strategic partnership. Both the firms have recently also announced a five-year partnership worth around ₹150 crore.
With the help of the joint partnership with the Mahindra Group, Hero Electric aims to produce 10 lakh battery-powered two-wheelers per annum by the end of this year.