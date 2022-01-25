HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Electric partners with Alt Mobility to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2023

Hero Electric partners with Alt Mobility to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2023

Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of its sales from the B2B segment by 2025.ALT Mobility offers two and three-wheeler electric vehicles on an affordable monthly subscription to fleet operators.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 02:08 PM
Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of its sales from the B2B segment by 2025.
Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of its sales from the B2B segment by 2025.

Hero Electric on Tuesday announced that it has collaborated with ALT Mobility, India’s first dedicated platform for leasing electric vehicles for the logistics market. Under the latest collaboration, the company will deploy 10,000 Hero Nyx electric two-wheelers by 2023.

For the record, ALT Mobility offers two and three-wheeler electric vehicles on an affordable monthly subscription to fleet operators.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company also covers the financing, road tax, auto insurance, and service and spare costs of its EVs.

“With the changing market scenario and increased preference for the electric vehicle, we have understood the crucial need to boost EV adoption. We are witnessing more and more businesses opting for cleaner solutions to reach their consumers. At Hero, we strive to provide 360-degree solutions to our B2B customers through our strong network presence across India. This association will aid us in enabling carbon-free mobility in the logistics market and cater to consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by ALT Mobility," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

(Also Read: Mahindra joins hands with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers)

Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of its sales from the B2B segment by 2025. The company says that it targets to ‘maximize traction towards EV transition in India’.

“We have conducted extensive tests on the ground and spent several months with the Hero Electric team before building our conviction that the Hero Nyx EV is a bankable vehicle for intensive logistic operations. To further boost the bankability of electric vehicles, we connect our fleets with intelligent sensors and technology platform to map vehicle to our partners, manage trips, conduct health and diagnostics, provide service alerts, and improve rider behavior to get the maximum performance and life from the vehicle," said Dev Arora, CEO of ALT Mobility.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 02:08 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero Electric Alt Mobility Hero Nyx electric vehicle EV EV Mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city