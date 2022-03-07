Hero Electric with Sun Mobility to deploy 10,000 battery swapping e-two-wheelers

HT Auto
Hero Electric and Sun Mobility collaborated to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers integrated with swappable battery technology. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 04:58 PM
Hero Electric has partnered with Sun Mobility to deploy about 10,000 electric two-wheelers integrated with swappable battery technology. Both companies will start to fan out these electric vehicles in the next three months aiming to reach the stated figure by the end of this year.

Sun Mobility stated that its battery swapping technology will help prospective customers of Hero Electric scooters to opt for these EVs without worrying about battery or charging infrastructure.

Hero Electric along with stressing on building a strong EV infrastructure through innovative technologies is also aiming to develop next-generation low-speed, city speed and high-speed electric vehicles. 

(Also read | Hero Electric, Mahindra roll out their first electric two-wheeler together)

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill stated battery swapping is a good catalyst for the exponential growth of electric two-wheelers in the country as it will reduce the upfront cost of buying a two-wheeler and also help in eliminating the range anxiety of users. “We have now developed e two-wheelers that will seamlessly integrate with Sun Mobility’s hi-tech swapping stations so as to give years of trouble-free performance of the composite solution," added Gill.

(Also read | Hero Electric partners with Alt Mobility to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2023)

The mobility company informed about its modular smart batteries that are safe and efficient and solve issues such as longer charging times and range anxiety by providing the owner with the option to swap his or her EV battery in a couple of minutes. The network of Quick Interchange Stations or Swap Points that also works on a Pay-Per-Use will also help individuals, e-commerce companies and fleet operators to use EVs for their last-mile connectivity

Co-founder and Chairman of Sun Mobility Chetan Maini said the company is delighted with the collaboration. “The confluence of Hero Electric’s futuristic vision on understanding the EV space and the pros of the battery swapping technology, along with the government’s commendable initiatives to come up with tangible policies, will definitely augur well with our common goal to accelerate the demand and adoption of EVs in the country," said Maini.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 04:58 PM IST
