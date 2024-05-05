HT Auto
Bharat Ncap Teases Safety Rating Of New Cars. New Maruti Suzuki Swift In List?

Bharat NCAP teases safety rating of new cars. New Maruti Suzuki Swift in list?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2024, 11:02 AM
Maruti Swift 2024
Maruti Swift 2024
It's been five months since the first set of crash test results under the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP), India's indigenous vehicle crash test norms, were published. In December last year, BNCAP published the crash test results for the new Tata Safari and Tata Harrier, in which both the SUVs scored five-star safety ratings. Now, the BNCAP authority has hinted that there is a new set of test results to be revealed soon. In a teaser video posted on its social media handle, BNCAP has revealed that in the latest announcement, there will be crash test results of new car models.

While BNCAP has not revealed which cars were tested in the latest crash test, speculation is rife that Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai models are among them. In fact, early in April 2024, Maruti Suzuki said that it had applied for BNCAP crash tests for its cars. However, the automaker didn't reveal which cars would go under the testing hammer. The fourth-generation iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback, which is all set to make its India debut on 9th May 2024 and is already available for booking across the country, could be one of the cars BNCAP has tested. The automaker is working on the new generation Dzire compact sedan as well, which will come based on the fourth-gen Swift hatchback. Expect the new Dzire too to go under the BNCAP testing hammer. Besides that, the Fronx and Grand Vitara too could also be tested.

The new generation Swift that is already on sale in Japan comes with more safety features than the third-generation model. It gets six airbags as standard along with ABS, EBD and a stronger body frame. The ADAS onboard the new hatchback also helps in enhancing its safety and occupant protection.

Bharat NCAP or BNCAP was introduced in India last year as an indigenous car crash safety norm, which has been devised in line with the Global NCAP and other NCAP crash test regulations to test and rate the cars on the basis of safety they offer.

First Published Date: 05 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST
TAGS: Dzire Swift Bharat NCAP BNCAP Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Dzire Dzire Swift Car safety automotive safety

