Amo Mobility Inspirer Front Left View
1/7
Amo Mobility Inspirer Headlight View
2/7
Amo Mobility Inspirer Seat View
3/7
Amo Mobility Inspirer Battery View
4/7
Amo Mobility Inspirer Foot Space View
5/7
Amo Mobility Inspirer Front Tyre View
6/7

Amo Mobility Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La

53,266*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La

Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La Prices

The Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La, is priced at ₹53,266 (ex-showroom).

Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La Range

The Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La Colours

The Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La is available in 3 colour options: Red, Silver, White.

Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La Battery & Range

Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La include the GT Force RYD Plus priced ₹69 Thousands and the EeVe Eeve Atreo priced ₹69 Thousands.

Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La Specs & Features

The Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La has Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Amo Mobility Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La Price

Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La

₹ 53,266*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,989
Insurance
3,277
On-Road Price in Delhi
53,266
EMI@1,145/mo
Close

Amo Mobility Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
1960 mm
Height
700 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
1 Year
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Amo Mobility Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La EMI
EMI1,030 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
47,939
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
47,939
Interest Amount
13,885
Payable Amount
61,824

Amo Mobility Inspirer other Variants

Inspirer 60 V 32 Ah Li

₹ 90,497*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,626
Insurance
3,871
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,497
EMI@1,945/mo
Close

view all specs and features

