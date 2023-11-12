In 2024 Ampere Reo or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less