Royal Enfield launches new pre-owned motorcycle business called Reown

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2023, 12:18 PM
Royal Enfield has launched a new pre-owned motorcycle business initiative called Reown. The new business will be company-operated and it will enable existing and prospective customers to buy or sell their Royal Enfield motorcycles, exchange their motorcycles and upgrade to a Royal Enfield with ease.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 used for representation only.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 used for representation only.

Royal Enfield says that Reown will provide es fair pricing and hassle-free documentation support for those looking to sell or buy a pre-ownedRoyal Enfield or to exchange any existing motorcycle of any brand and upgrade to a Royal Enfield. This makes it a great opportunity for enthusiasts who are currently non-owners, to upgrade to an Enfield motorcycle.

The manufacturer will open their own stores as well and there will be an online website for customers who want to sell, exchange or buy a Royal Enfield motorcycle. A dedicated relationship manager will assist the customer through their journey, ensuring a seamless experience. Customers looking to sell their Enfields can book an inspection for their old motorcycle anywhere by filling out a form online. All pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles listed on Reown undergo 200+ technical and mechanical checks and are refurbished with genuine motorcycle parts at authorised Royal Enfield service centers.

Additionally, pre-owned motorcycles are offered with a brand warranty and two free services. Customers selling through Reown are entitled to exciting loyalty benefits worth 5,000 of genuine motorcycle accessories that can be availed on their next Royal Enfield motorcycle purchase. Royal Enfield says that the customers can bring in any pre-owned motorcycle for exchange and be assured of the right value.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition launched at 4.25 lakh

Commenting about the launch of RE-OWN, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan said, “We see Reown as an initiative to address the issue of accessibility and trust that customers have when purchasing pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles. With our wide retail network, and an even wider ecosystem of Enfield collectors and workshops, we have the ability to bring together an array of pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles to aspiring riders, ensure thorough checks on the motorcycle for quality and to guarantee and assurance by the brand. We believe this initiative will usher in a new set of customers into Royal Enfield’s class-leading motorcycle line-up, and into our world of Pure Motorcycling."

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2023, 12:18 PM IST
