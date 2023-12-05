Royal Enfield launches new pre-owned motorcycle business called Reown

Royal Enfield has launched a new pre-owned motorcycle business initiative called Reown. The new business will be company-operated and it will enable existing and prospective customers to buy or sell their Royal Enfield motorcycles, exchange their motorcycles and upgrade to a Royal Enfield with ease.

Royal Enfield says that Reown will provide es fair pricing and hassle-free documentation support for those looking to sell or buy a pre-ownedRoyal Enfield or to exchange any existing motorcycle of any brand and upgrade to a Royal Enfield. This makes it a great opportunity for enthusiasts who are currently non-owners, to upgrade to an Enfield motorcycle.

The manufacturer will open their own stores as well and there will be an online website for customers who want to sell, exchange or buy a Royal Enfield motorcycle. A dedicated relationship manager will assist the customer through their journey, ensuring a seamless experience. Customers looking to sell their Enfields can book an inspection for their old motorcycle anywhere by filling out a form online. All pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles listed on Reown undergo 200+ technical and mechanical checks and are refurbished with genuine motorcycle parts at authorised Royal Enfield service centers.

Additionally, pre-owned motorcycles are offered with a brand warranty and two free services. Customers selling through Reown are entitled to exciting loyalty benefits worth ₹5,000 of genuine motorcycle accessories that can be availed on their next Royal Enfield motorcycle purchase. Royal Enfield says that the customers can bring in any pre-owned motorcycle for exchange and be assured of the right value.

Commenting about the launch of RE-OWN, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan said, “We see Reown as an initiative to address the issue of accessibility and trust that customers have when purchasing pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles. With our wide retail network, and an even wider ecosystem of Enfield collectors and workshops, we have the ability to bring together an array of pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles to aspiring riders, ensure thorough checks on the motorcycle for quality and to guarantee and assurance by the brand. We believe this initiative will usher in a new set of customers into Royal Enfield’s class-leading motorcycle line-up, and into our world of Pure Motorcycling."

