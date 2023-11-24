HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition Makes Global Debut, Will Be Limited To 25 Units

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition makes global debut

Back in May 2023, we reported that Royal Enfield will be bringing the Shotgun 650 to the Indian market soon. Well, the manufacturer has finally taken the wraps off the motorcycle at Motoverse 2023. The Shotgun 650 is the fourth 650 cc motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup after Interceptor, Continental GT and Super Meteor. We got a glimpse of the Shotgun 650 first at EICMA 2021 where it was showcased as SG 650 Concept and was a bobber. The continuous production model will be launched early next year.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2023, 21:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
The Shotgun 650 is based on the same platform as the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
The Shotgun 650 is based on the same platform as the Super Meteor 650.

The Shotgun 650 gets a customised paint scheme in a blue shade with hand-painted graphics in neon yellow. The colour scheme adds a personalised touch to the motorcycle, just like the pinstripes on the Bullet 350. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be restricted to only 25 units in this blue shade and buyers will be selected based on a lucky draw conducted at RE Motoverse 2023. The company could introduce a new colour in limited numbers at a later date. The motorcycle will sell for 4.25 lakh ex-showroom and delivery of these 25 units will happen in January 2024. In addition to this, the limited edition motorcycle will be offered with an extended warranty and RSA service.

The Shotgun 650 shares its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650. However, where the Super Meteor is a cruiser and comes with forward-set ergonomics, the Shotgun 650 will have a more neutral riding posture and is a bobber. There will also be a pillion seat on offer which will be removable. The handlebar is different than the Super Meteor 650 and it sits lower. The footpeg positioning is also different as they are centre set instead of forward set.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
A look at the rear of the Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
A look at the rear of the Shotgun 650

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
₹ 3.54 - 3.85 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
₹ 3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
₹ 1.76 - 2.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 74,491 - 75,811**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Apart from the riding triangle, there are other subtle differences as well. The fuel tank, alloy wheels and headlamp cowl are different. The exhaust design is also different on the Shotgun when compared to other 650 cc motorcycles. Other than this, the lighting elements, switch gear and adjustable levers are the same as the Super Meteor 650.

Also Read : New Royal Enfield Himalayan launched in India, priced from 2.69 lakh

Royal Enfield has not officially announced the specs but it is the same engine that is doing duty on the Super Meteor 650. The 648 cc parallel twin-twin engine produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm on other 650 cc motorcycles. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2023, 21:57 PM IST
TAGS: Bullet 350 Shotgun 650 Super Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
36% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 578 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.