Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition makes global debut

Back in May 2023, we reported that Royal Enfield will be bringing the Shotgun 650 to the Indian market soon. Well, the manufacturer has finally taken the wraps off the motorcycle at Motoverse 2023 . The Shotgun 650 is the fourth 650 cc motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup after Interceptor, Continental GT and Super Meteor. We got a glimpse of the Shotgun 650 first at EICMA 2021 where it was showcased as SG 650 Concept and was a bobber. The continuous production model will be launched early next year.

The Shotgun 650 gets a customised paint scheme in a blue shade with hand-painted graphics in neon yellow. The colour scheme adds a personalised touch to the motorcycle, just like the pinstripes on the Bullet 350. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be restricted to only 25 units in this blue shade and buyers will be selected based on a lucky draw conducted at RE Motoverse 2023. The company could introduce a new colour in limited numbers at a later date. The motorcycle will sell for ₹4.25 lakh ex-showroom and delivery of these 25 units will happen in January 2024. In addition to this, the limited edition motorcycle will be offered with an extended warranty and RSA service.

The Shotgun 650 shares its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650. However, where the Super Meteor is a cruiser and comes with forward-set ergonomics, the Shotgun 650 will have a more neutral riding posture and is a bobber. There will also be a pillion seat on offer which will be removable. The handlebar is different than the Super Meteor 650 and it sits lower. The footpeg positioning is also different as they are centre set instead of forward set.

Apart from the riding triangle, there are other subtle differences as well. The fuel tank, alloy wheels and headlamp cowl are different. The exhaust design is also different on the Shotgun when compared to other 650 cc motorcycles. Other than this, the lighting elements, switch gear and adjustable levers are the same as the Super Meteor 650.

Royal Enfield has not officially announced the specs but it is the same engine that is doing duty on the Super Meteor 650. The 648 cc parallel twin-twin engine produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm on other 650 cc motorcycles. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

