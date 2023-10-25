|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|Max Speed
|77 kmph
|Range
|107 km
|Charging time
|5 Hrs.
Ampere Primus price starts at ₹ 1.46 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ampere Primus comes in 1 variants. Ampere Primus's top variant is STD.
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Ampere Primus
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|TVS iQube Electric
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.46 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
|Battery Capacity
3 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
4 kWh
4.56 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
|Range
107 km
123-160 km
181-195 km
100 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
