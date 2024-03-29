Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Speed
|77 kmph
|Range
|107 km
Primus falls under Electric Bikes,Scooters category and has 1 variant. The price of Primus STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes,
Primus falls under Electric Bikes,Scooters category and has 1 variant. The price of Primus STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price