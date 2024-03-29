Saved Articles

HT Auto

Ampere Primus STD

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
1.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ampere Primus Key Specs
Max Speed77 kmph
Range107 km
Primus STD Latest Updates

Primus falls under Electric Bikes,Scooters category and has 1 variant. The price of Primus STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes,

  • Range: 107 km
  • Max Speed: 77 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
    • ...Read More

    Ampere Primus STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    77 Kmph
    107 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,46,355
    Insurance
    5,885
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,52,240
    EMI@3,272/mo
    Ampere Primus STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Length
    1910 mm
    Ground Clearance
    150 mm
    Wheelbase
    1400 mm
    Height
    1133 mm
    Kerb Weight
    130 kg
    Additional Storage
    22 L
    Width
    705 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    4.2s
    Range
    107 km
    Max Speed
    77 kmph
    Max Power
    4000 W
    No Of Batteries
    1
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Reverse Assist
    Yes
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Underbone
    Rear Suspension
    Dual Shocker
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Gradeability
    7 Degree
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    22 L
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Roadside Assistance
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side Assistance
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    LCD
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    5 Hour
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    3 Years or 30,000 Km
    Battery Capacity
    3 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lithium Ion
    Ampere Primus STD EMI
    EMI2,945 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,37,016
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,37,016
    Interest Amount
    39,684
    Payable Amount
    1,76,700

