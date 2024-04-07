In 2024 Ampere Primus or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Primus or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Primus Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Primus up to 107 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. Primus vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus Iqube electric Brand Ampere TVS Price ₹ 1.46 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 107 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 5 Hour 5 Hours