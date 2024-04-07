In 2024 Ampere Primus or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Ampere Primus Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of Primus up to 107 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour.
Primus vs iQube Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Primus
|Iqube electric
|Brand
|Ampere
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Range
|107 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5 Hour
|5 Hours