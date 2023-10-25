Ampere Primus on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.76 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.76 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Ampere Primus on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Primus is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Bangalore and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Primus STD ₹ 1.76 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price