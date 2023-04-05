Ampere Primus to get disc variant in late 2023, next product to get touchscreen

HT Auto
Greaves Cotton Limited-owned Ampere Vehicles will bring a disc brake variant of the Primus electric scooter. The Ampere Primus high-speed electric scooter was launched at the Auto Expo 2023 in January earlier this year with drum brakes at the front and rear. However, the EV company has been planning to introduce a new variant with a disc brake at the front.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2023, 12:57 PM
Ampere Primus electric scooter currently comes with drum brakes only, but a disc variant is in the planning phase and will launch later this year.
Ampere's Chief Technology Officer Ram Rajappa said in an exclusive interaction with HT Auto that the company is currently planning to introduce a disc brake variant of the Ampere Primus electric scooter. He also stated that the disc brake variant would arrive sometime later in 2023.

Rajappa mentioned that the company is currently exploring customer reviews and feedback. Based on those, the EV maker will introduce the necessary updates in the disc brake variant of the Primus. However, he didn't divulge the expected pricing of that variant. But, it could come priced slightly higher than the current drum-brake variant, which is available at a sticker price of 109,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking about the other upcoming products from the EV manufacturer, Rajappa further stated that there will be a fully geared product, which will be equipped with a touchscreen and a host of connectivity options, among other features.

Ampere CEO Sanjay Behl also hinted that the company is working on a fully geared electric scooter, which would launch soon. He stated that the EV manufacturing company has been aiming to tap into multiple sub-segments of the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market.

On Wednesday, Ampere revealed its product strategy and said it aims to tap both the B2C and B2B segments by introducing scooters in both the private buyer and last-mile delivery categories. Currently, the company sells three electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX. However, with an aggressive product strategy, the company aims to launch multiple models in this financial year.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2023, 12:57 PM IST
TAGS: Magnus Zeal Ampere Primus Ampere Electric electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
