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DISCONTINUED

AMPERE Zeal

₹59,990*
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Ampere Zeal is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Ampere Zeal Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    53 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    85 - 90 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.2 kW
View All Zeal SpecsView specs icon

Ampere Zeal Variants

Ampere Zeal price starts at ₹ 59,990 .
1 Variant Available
Zeal STD
₹59,990*
50 kmph
85 -
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ampere Zeal Visual Comparison

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Ampere Zeal comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ampere Zeal
Ampere Zeal image
Rs. 59,990Onwards-19 NmScooters78 kgDrumDrumAlloy85 - 90 km-1200 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWZealVSWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards
520
-Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-80 km4-5 Hours1.2 kWZealVSFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WZealVSReo Li Plus
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WZealVSReo
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WZealVSS1 Z
Okinawa LiteOkinawa Lite imageRs. 69,093Onwards
51
-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WZealVSLite

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Ampere Zeal Images

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11 Aug 2026
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Ampere Zeal Specifications and Features

Max Power1200 W
Battery Capacity30 Ah
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque19 Nm @ 632 rpm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range85 - 90 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time5-6 Hrs
Max Speed53 Kmph
View all Zeal specs and features

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