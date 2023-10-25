Ampere Primus on road price in Hosur starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus dealers and showrooms in Hosur for best offers.
Ampere Primus on road price breakup in Hosur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Primus is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Hosur, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Hosur and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Hosur.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Primus STD ₹ 1.52 Lakhs
