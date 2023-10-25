HT Auto
Ampere Magnus EX Front Left View
1/14
Ampere Magnus EX Front View
2/14
Ampere Magnus EX Right View
3/14
Ampere Magnus EX Rear Left View
4/14
Ampere Magnus EX Rear View
5/14
Ampere Magnus EX Top View
View all Images
6/14

Ampere Magnus EX

Ampere Magnus EX starting price is Rs. 1,04,900 in India. Ampere Magnus EX is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.05 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Ampere Magnus EX Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.29 kWh
Max Speed50 kmph
Range121 km
Charging time6-7 Hrs.
View all Magnus EX specs and features

About Ampere Magnus EX

Latest Update

  • Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
  • Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to ₹39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision

    • Ampere Magnus EX Alternatives

    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Magnus EXvsiQube
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Magnus EXvsNexus
    UPCOMING
    Vespa Elettrica

    Vespa Elettrica

    90,000 Onwards
    Check Elettrica details
    View similar Bikes
    Ather Energy 450x

    Ather Energy 450x

    1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Magnus EXvs450x
    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Magnus EXvsChetak
    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Magnus EXvsV1

    Ampere Magnus EX Variants & Price

    Ampere Magnus EX price starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ampere Magnus EX comes in 1 variants. Ampere Magnus EX's top variant is STD.

    STD
    1.05 Lakhs*
    50 Kmph
    121 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Ampere Magnus EX Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2.29 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Charging PointYes
    Range121 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time6-7 Hrs.
    View all Magnus EX specs and features

    Ampere Magnus EX comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Ampere Magnus EX
    		TVS iQubeAmpere NexusAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.05 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    ₹1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    ₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    Battery Capacity
    2.29 kWh
    2.2-5.1 kWh
    3 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    2.9-3.2 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    Range
    121 km
    60-150 km
    136 km
    111-150 km
    113-126 km
    100-110 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Add your vehicle to our garage

    Popular Ampere Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Ampere Bikes

      Ampere Magnus EX News

      The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
      Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
      25 Oct 2023
      The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
      Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
      1 Jun 2023
      The Magnus EX electric scooter rivals the likes of the Ola S1.
      Ampere Magnus EX long-ranged electric scooter launched at 68,999
      14 Oct 2021
      The Ampere Nexus gets 5 riding modes and a top speed of 93 kmph. It will take on the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak
      Ampere Magnus & Reo Li electric scooters get price cuts. Check revised prices
      17 May 2024
      The Ampere Nexus is the brand's new flagship offering that packs a 4 kW PMS motor, connected features and an LFP battery with a 136 km range
      Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at 1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range
      30 Apr 2024
      View all
       Ampere Magnus EX News

      Videos

      Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
      2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
      16 May 2024
      Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
      Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
      9 May 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
      3 May 2024
      Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
      Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
      2 May 2024
      Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
      2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
      29 Apr 2024
      View all
       
      Explore Other Options

      Ampere Magnus EX FAQs

      Ampere Magnus EX comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Ampere Magnus EX is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 121 km, it has a charging time of 6-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.29 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Ampere Magnus EX offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Ampere Magnus EX is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.29 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 121 km on a single charge.
      The Ampere Magnus EX has a charging time of 6-7 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      GT Force One Plus Pro

      GT Force One Plus Pro

      76,555
      Check Latest Offers
      GT Force RYD Plus

      GT Force RYD Plus

      65,555
      Check Latest Offers
      GT Force Vegas

      GT Force Vegas

      55,555
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS iQube

      TVS iQube

      1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      BMW R 1300 GS

      BMW R 1300 GS

      24 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      CFMoto MT800

      CFMoto MT800

      13 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Hero XF3R

      Hero XF3R

      1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Scooters

      Vespa SXL 150

      Vespa SXL 150

      1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      SXL 150 Price in Delhi
      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      70,700 - 82,250
      Check Latest Offers
      Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi
      Aprilia SXR 125

      Aprilia SXR 125

      1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      SXR 125 Price in Delhi
      UPCOMING
      Evolet Raptor

      Evolet Raptor

      1 Lakhs Onwards
      Check Raptor details
      View similar Bikes
      M2GO X1

      M2GO X1

      1.11 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      X1 Price in Delhi
      View all
       Popular Scooters