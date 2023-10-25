Which is the top variant of Ampere Magnus EX? Ampere Magnus EX comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Ampere Magnus EX? The Ampere Magnus EX is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 121 km, it has a charging time of 6-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.29 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Ampere Magnus EX have, and what is the price range? The Ampere Magnus EX offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Ampere Magnus EX? The Ampere Magnus EX is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.29 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 121 km on a single charge.