Ampere Magnus EX Front Left View
Ampere Magnus EX Front View
Ampere Magnus EX Right View
Ampere Magnus EX Rear Left View
Ampere Magnus EX Rear View
Ampere Magnus EX Top View
Ampere Magnus EX Specifications

Ampere Magnus EX starting price is Rs. 1,04,900 in India. Ampere Magnus EX is available in 1 variant and
1.05 Lakhs* Onwards
Ampere Magnus EX Specs

Ampere Magnus EX comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Magnus EX starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ampere Magnus EX sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment

Ampere Magnus EX Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
147 mm
Length
1920 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg
Height
1120 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10s
Range
121 km
Max Speed
50 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gradeability
13 Degree
Additional Features
Front Glove Box
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Ampere Magnus EX News

The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
25 Oct 2023
The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
1 Jun 2023
The Magnus EX electric scooter rivals the likes of the Ola S1.
Ampere Magnus EX long-ranged electric scooter launched at 68,999
14 Oct 2021
The Ampere Nexus is the brand's new flagship offering that packs a 4 kW PMS motor, connected features and an LFP battery with a 136 km range
Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at 1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range
30 Apr 2024
The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance when compared to the offerings from the company
Ampere to launch its new flagship electric scooter today. Here’s what to expect
30 Apr 2024
 Ampere Magnus EX News

Ampere Magnus EX Variants & Price List

Ampere Magnus EX price starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ampere Magnus EX comes in 1 variants. Ampere Magnus EX's top variant is STD.

STD
1.05 Lakhs*
50 Kmph
121 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

