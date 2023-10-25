Ampere Magnus EX on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Magnus EX on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Magnus EX dealers and showrooms in Kochi for best offers.
Ampere Magnus EX on road price breakup in Kochi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Magnus EX is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kochi, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kochi and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Kochi.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Magnus EX STD ₹ 1.09 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price