Ampere Nexus Specifications

Ampere Nexus starting price is Rs. 1,09,900 in India. Ampere Nexus is available in 2 variant and
1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ampere Nexus Specs

Ampere Nexus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Nexus starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ampere Nexus sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Ampere Nexus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
765 mm
Wheel Size
12 inch
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
136 km
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Power
4000 W
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Buttion
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
16 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode, Music Control, Charging Statistics, Auto day/night Mode, Hill Hold, Auto Cut-Off
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 Inch, TFT
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Ampere Nexus Variants & Price List

Ampere Nexus price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ampere Nexus comes in 2 variants. Ampere Nexus's top variant is ST.

EX
1.1 Lakhs*
93 Kmph
136 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
ST
1.2 Lakhs*
93 Kmph
136 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

