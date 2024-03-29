Which is the top variant of Ampere Zeal EX? Ampere Zeal EX comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Ampere Zeal EX? The Ampere Zeal EX is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Ampere Zeal EX have, and what is the price range? The Ampere Zeal EX offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 96,690 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Ampere Zeal EX? The Ampere Zeal EX is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.