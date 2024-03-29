Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
|Range
|120 km
Zeal EX falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Zeal EX STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. It offers many features like
Zeal EX falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Zeal EX STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Clock and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price