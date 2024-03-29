Saved Articles

Ampere Zeal EX STD

6/13
1.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ampere Zeal EX Key Specs
Max Speed55 kmph
Range120 km
Zeal EX STD Latest Updates

Zeal EX falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Zeal EX STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Range: 120 km
  • Max Speed: 55 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 2.2 kWh
    • ...Read More

    Ampere Zeal EX STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    55 Kmph
    120 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    96,690
    Insurance
    4,191
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,00,881
    EMI@2,168/mo
    Ampere Zeal EX STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    145 mm
    Length
    1720 mm
    Wheelbase
    1235 mm
    Kerb Weight
    80 kg
    Height
    1115 mm
    Width
    670 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-3 - 10 Rear :-3 - 10
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Steel
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubed
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    11s
    Range
    120 km
    Max Speed
    55 kmph
    Max Power
    1800 W
    No Of Batteries
    1
    Continious Power
    1200
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    1.8 kW
    Reverse Assist
    Yes
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Underbone
    Rear Suspension
    Twin Tube
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Roadside Assistance
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Auto Charge Cut Off, Detachable Battery, Drive Mode - Eco | City | Reverse, Ignition Switch, Number Plate Light, Off Board Charger, Reverse Speed - 3 km/h, Reverse Switch, Side Stand Sensor
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    7 Hours
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    3 Years or 30,000 Km
    Battery Capacity
    2.2 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Ampere Zeal EX STD EMI
    EMI1,951 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    90,792
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    90,792
    Interest Amount
    26,296
    Payable Amount
    1,17,088

