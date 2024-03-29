Ampere Zeal EX comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Zeal EX starts at Rs. 96,690 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ampere Zeal EX sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ampere Zeal EX price starts at ₹ 96,690 and goes up to ₹ 96,690 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Zeal EX comes in 1 variants. Ampere Zeal EX's top variant is STD.
₹96,690*
55 Kmph
120 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price