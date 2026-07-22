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HomeCompare BikesPrimus [2023-2025] vs Chetak

Ampere Primus [2023-2025] vs Bajaj Chetak

In 2026 Ampere Primus [2023-2025] or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price). The range of Primus [2023-2025] up to 107 km/charge and the Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge.
Primus [2023-2025] vs Chetak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primus [2023-2025] Chetak
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 96,504
Range107 km/charge113-153 km/charge
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Charging Time5 Hours2 Hours 25 Minutes

Filters
Primus [2023-2025]
Ampere Primus [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Primus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Mudguard View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1910 mm-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Wheelbase
1400 mm1225 mm
Height
1133 mm-
Kerb Weight
130 kg-
Additional Storage
22 L25 L
Width
705 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
107 km113 km
Max Speed
77 kmph55 kmph
Max Power
4000 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocker-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L25 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Driving Mode Eco City PWR Reverse, Side Stand Sensor, Road Side AssistanceRiding Modes - Eco | Sports
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours2 Hours 25 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,3111,00,453
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,90096,504
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4113,949
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6712,159
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

Bajaj aims to ramp up its EV game with new electric motorcycle launches, as well as expand the Chetak's production capacity.
Bajaj to go big with EVs; Chetak expansion on cards
22 Jul 2026
The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
1 Jun 2023
Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
Bajaj Auto to strengthen 125 cc-plus bike segment, turbocharge Chetak in FY27
26 Jun 2026
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Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison
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The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
25 Oct 2023
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Latest Videos

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20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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18 Oct 2023
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23 Jan 2024
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