The XGT KM STD, is priced at ₹62,423 (ex-showroom).
The XGT KM STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XGT KM STD is available in 4 colour options: Garnet Red, Metallic Gray, Royal Blue, Frost White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XGT KM STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The XGT KM STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.