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XGT KMPriceRangeSpecifications
Komaki XGT KM Front Left View
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Komaki XGT KM Front Right View
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Komaki XGT KM Front View
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Komaki XGT KM Rear Right View
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Komaki XGT KM Right Side View
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Komaki XGT KM STD

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62,423*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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XGT KM STD

XGT KM STD Prices

The XGT KM STD, is priced at ₹62,423 (ex-showroom).

XGT KM STD Range

The XGT KM STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XGT KM STD Colours

The XGT KM STD is available in 4 colour options: Garnet Red, Metallic Gray, Royal Blue, Frost White.

XGT KM STD Battery & Range

XGT KM STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the XGT KM STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

XGT KM STD Specs & Features

The XGT KM STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Komaki XGT KM STD Price

XGT KM STD

₹ 62,423*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,000
Insurance
3,423
On-Road Price in Delhi
62,423
EMI@1,342/mo
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Komaki XGT KM STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
18 L

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
60-65 km
Max Speed
28 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shock Absorber

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Self Diagnosis, VIVID Smart Dash, Multiple Sensors, Parking Assist, Riding Modes with Regen - Eco I Sport I Turbo
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
18 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Komaki XGT KM STD EMI
EMI1,208 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
56,180
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
56,180
Interest Amount
16,272
Payable Amount
72,452

Komaki XGT KM Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
XGT KMvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
XGT KMvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
XGT KMvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
XGT KMvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
XGT KMvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
XGT KMvsMagnus Grand

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