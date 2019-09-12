hamburger icon
Yo Drift DXPriceRangeSpecifications
YObykes Yo Drift DX Front Right View
1/18
YObykes Yo Drift DX Front View
2/18
YObykes Yo Drift DX Left View
3/18
YObykes Yo Drift DX Rear Left View
4/18
YObykes Yo Drift DX Rear Right View
5/18
YObykes Yo Drift DX Rear View
View all Images
6/18

YObykes Yo Drift DX Drift STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
68,520*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Yo Drift DX Drift STD

Yo Drift DX Drift STD Prices

The Yo Drift DX Drift STD, is priced at ₹68,520 (ex-showroom).

Yo Drift DX Drift STD Range

The Yo Drift DX Drift STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Yo Drift DX Drift STD Battery & Range

Yo Drift DX Drift STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Yo Drift DX Drift STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.

Yo Drift DX Drift STD Specs & Features

The Yo Drift DX Drift STD has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Charging at Home.

YObykes Yo Drift DX Drift STD Price

Yo Drift DX Drift STD

₹ 68,520*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,000
Insurance
3,520
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,520
EMI@1,473/mo
Add to Compare
Close

YObykes Yo Drift DX Drift STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1810 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
95 kg
Height
1125 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
80 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP65
Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
No
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Charger Type
Home Charger
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
10 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
YObykes Yo Drift DX Drift STD EMI
EMI1,325 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
61,668
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
61,668
Interest Amount
17,861
Payable Amount
79,529

YObykes Yo Drift DX other Variants

Yo Drift DX Plus

₹ 73,580*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,000
Insurance
3,580
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,580
EMI@1,582/mo
Add to Compare
Close

YObykes Yo Drift DX Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Yo Drift DXvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Yo Drift DXvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
Yo Drift DXvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Yo Drift DXvsQC1
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
Yo Drift DXvsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Yo Drift DXvsReo Li Plus

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular YObykes Bikes

  • Popular
View all  YObykes Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers