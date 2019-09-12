The Yo Drift DX Drift STD, is priced at ₹68,520 (ex-showroom).
The Yo Drift DX Drift STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Yo Drift DX Drift STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.
The Yo Drift DX Drift STD has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Charging at Home.