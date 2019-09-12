Best YObykes Bikes

In India, there are 2 YObykes Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the YObykes Yo Edge DX, YObykes Yo Drift DX, YObykes Yo Edge DX, YObykes Yo Drift DX. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 62,000. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best YObykes Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
YObykes Yo Edge DX ₹ 62,000
YObykes Yo Drift DX ₹ 65,000 - 70,000
YObykes Yo Edge DX ₹ 62,000
YObykes Yo Drift DX ₹ 65,000 - 70,000

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YObykes Yo Edge DX Front Left View
1/5

YObykes Yo Edge DX

₹62,000
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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YObykes Yo Drift DX Front Right View
1/18

YObykes Yo Drift DX

₹65,000 - 70,000
Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
85 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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