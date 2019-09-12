Best YObykes Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price YObykes Yo Edge DX ₹ 62,000 YObykes Yo Drift DX ₹ 65,000 - 70,000 YObykes Yo Edge DX ₹ 62,000 YObykes Yo Drift DX ₹ 65,000 - 70,000

In India, there are 2 YObykes Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the YObykes Yo Edge DX, YObykes Yo Drift DX, YObykes Yo Edge DX, YObykes Yo Drift DX. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 62,000. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.