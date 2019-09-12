In India, there are 2 YObykes Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the YObykes Yo Edge DX, YObykes Yo Drift DX, YObykes Yo Edge DX, YObykes Yo Drift DX. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 62,000.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best YObykes Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|YObykes Yo Edge DX
|₹ 62,000
|YObykes Yo Drift DX
|₹ 65,000 - 70,000
|YObykes Yo Edge DX
|₹ 62,000
|YObykes Yo Drift DX
|₹ 65,000 - 70,000