In 2026 Ampere Magnus or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Magnus vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Ampere
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours