Hero Lectro strengthens digital presence with AR-based website for its e-cycles

The website offers a comprehensive view of Hero Lectro's electric offerings, and provides in-depth information on each model. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2022, 01:10 PM
File photo of a Hero Lectro electric cycle
Hero Lectro, the electric cycles brand of Hero Cycles, has launched a new website to strengthen its overall omni-channel presence and will allow customers to buy products from its complete range of passenger and cargo e-cycles with just a few clicks. The Augmented Reality (AR) based website has been designed as a virtually interactive and immersive platform.

The website offers a comprehensive view of the brand's electric offerings, provides in-depth information on each model and enables potential customers to compare multiple e-cycles models seamlessly. The platform is equipped with an intelligent feature, called ‘Find my Hero Lectro’, which takes into consideration personal preferences and use cases of riders to help them find their ideal e-cycle model.

(Also read | Delhi govt to provide subsidy of 5,500 to first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles)

Customers can also book test drives of an e-cycle model at the nearest dealer outlet using the website. The check-out process has been simplified to be done in five simple steps and is supported by secure payment transactions. Once the customer makes a purchase, the product will be delivered at the door-step, with 95% of the e-cycle assembled. The platform is also equipped with Virtual Assistants that offer immediate query redressal and after-sales support.

The website will act as an online store comprising of all the latest models of the brand for both personal and cargo usage as well as corporate and bulk B2B purchases. Customers will also be able to avail no cost EMIs and various bank and credit card offers. “The website is intuitive and reflects our identity in a dynamic and aspirational world. The addition of D2C option makes Hero Lectro e-cycles, more accessible than ever - be it through our Hero Lectro Experience Centers, our dealer partners or the website, we are truly omni-channel," said Aditya Munjal, CEO, Hero Lectro.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 01:09 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Lectro electric cycle e-cycle electric vehicles electric mobility EVs EV
