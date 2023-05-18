Which is the top variant of Hero Lectro C9? Hero Lectro C9 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Hero Lectro C9? The Hero Lectro C9 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 25 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 8.7 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Hero Lectro C9 have, and what is the price range? The Hero Lectro C9 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 43,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Hero Lectro C9? The Hero Lectro C9 is an electric Cycles, powered by a high-capacity 8.7 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 25 km on a single charge.