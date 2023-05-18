Hero Lectro C9 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 47,160.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro C9 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 47,160.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro C9 dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
Hero Lectro C9 on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro C9 is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Ahmedabad, Komaki XGT KM which starts at Rs. 42,500 in Ahmedabad and Lohia Oma Star starting at Rs. 41,444 in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro C9 STD ₹ 47,160
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price