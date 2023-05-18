|Battery Capacity
|6.36 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|25 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Hero Lectro C7+ price starts at ₹ 34,999 .
₹34,999*
25 Kmph
25 Km
|Avon E Scoot
|Avon E Lite
|Velev Motors VEV 01
|Lohia Oma Star
|Hero Lectro F2I
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹34,999
₹39,259
₹28,000
₹32,500
₹41,444
₹39,999
|Battery Capacity
6.36 Ah
20 Ah
12 Ah
24 Ah
20 Ah
6.4 Ah
|Range
25 km
65 km
50 km
75-80 Km
60 Km
25 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
No
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price