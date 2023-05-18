Which is the top variant of Hero Lectro C7? Hero Lectro C7 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Hero Lectro C7? The Hero Lectro C7 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 25 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 6.4 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Hero Lectro C7 have, and what is the price range? The Hero Lectro C7 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 34,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Hero Lectro C7? The Hero Lectro C7 is an electric Cycles, powered by a high-capacity 6.4 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 25 km on a single charge.