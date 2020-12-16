Hero Lectro launches F6i smart e-cycle with detachable battery at 49,000

Hero Lectro, a division of Hero Cycles, has launched a smart electric cycle in India called 'F6i'. The bicycle made quite a buzz when it was first displayed at the Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2020, and has been a highly anticipated product since then.

The 7-speed geared F6i e-bike is powered by lithium batteries and a rear hub motor. It features cutting edge design and technology innovation with a long-range battery, an iSmart App with smart connectivity to Bluetooth devices as well as a USB charging port.

A hi-end futuristic product, the e-bike is targeted at the young generation of cyclists and enthusiasts who ride for recreation, fun and adventure. Its Kenda K Shield technology augments the life and quality of its tyres while the Dual Disc Brakes make riding on tough terrains safer.

The e-bike is equipped with an agile frame and a detachable battery that allows for a commute of up to 60 km in one go. It gets a swanky design language and is offered in different vibrant and trendy colours such as yellow and black.

Hero says that this is the best time to launch a product like this in the market when craze for bicycles has increased multi-fold amid the coronavirus pandemic. As people look for cheap and personal commute options, bicycles come up as a viable and smart solution. Another reason of the popularity of e-cycles is the growing environmental consciousness of people as they look for alternatives to fossil-fuel-based commuting options.

The company hopes that the F6i will ride in the fast lane amid the growing demand for premium e-cycles in the Indian market. “F6i is a vibrant and glorious new addition to our ever-growing portfolio of electric cycles," said Aditya Munjal, CEO, Hero Lectro. "We have introduced it at a critical time when the demand for hi-end biking categories has skyrocketed in recent months."